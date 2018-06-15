Fitness challenge: Jhajjar SP gives his cops a new task-develop six-pack abs

SP Pankaj Nain SP Pankaj Nain

Policemen of Jhajjar district in Haryana are on a new task these days – to develop six-pack abs.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jhajjar, Pankaj Nain, while giving out a fitness challenge to all his 1,700 policemen, has asked them to develop six-pack abs like him and take a cash reward along with a class one certificate.

Nain passed these directions in a meeting held with the officials on Wednesday.

There would be a cash reward of Rs 10,000 and class one certificate for those who develop six-pack abs like the SP, class-one certificates for those who cross SP’s target of five superman push-ups in one go, 50 non-stop push-ups, 10 non-stop chin-ups and 10 clap push-ups in one go. Nain has even sent out his pictures to his staff, showing the six pack abs which they need to achieve.

Talking to The Indian Express, the SP said that around 800 policemen out of his total 1,700 were overweight and were required to attain even the basic fitness level.

“We hold a medical check-up every six months. The policemen of this area are required to be fit. That is why I have given all my employees a challenge,” he said.

Stating that there were policemen with bulging belly and weighing over 90 kilograms and even more, he said, “Though weight is particularly not a criterion because it depends on your height too, they should at least be fit so that it doesn’t affect their performance. Every Monday and Friday, we have PT, and these policemen would seek

exemptions on some or the other pretext.”

To encourage fitness activities among policemen, an indoor gym in the police lines at Jhajjar was renovated a month back with, but SP’s fitness challenge has driven many of his staff members to hit the gym now.

The SP, who had posted a fitness video of his superman push-ups, felt honoured Wednesday morning when his video was retweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing ‘fitness challenge’ trending on the social media.

The SP said the police would also adopt Dubaldhan village so as to promote sports there and help them achieve fitness. “It is a bit of a crime-prone village. The basic idea is to indulge youth in sports so that they don’t get involved in crime and drugs. We will be promoting sport activities like volleyball, tug-of-war and other activities.”

