Fissures in Congress: Selja complains about Hooda meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad

The faultlines in the Haryana Congress once again came to fore Thursday with senior party leader Kumari Selja raising objection to Bhupinder Singh Hooda meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently quit the party, saying the former chief minister’s move has upset the party rank and file.

Selja, a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, lodged a complaint against Hooda with the party high command on Wednesday and demanded that a show cause notice be issued against him.

Hooda and two other members of the G-23, Anand Sharma and Prithviraj Chavan, Tuesday met Azad at his Delhi residence, days after he resigned from the party.

Selja said she had brought the “sentiments” of party leaders and workers into the notice of party high command. “Many upset leaders and workers had spoken to me and called up. They asked why this (Hooda meeting Azad) took place when he (Azad) has already taken a decision and especially when he spoke against our leaders,” Selja said.

Asked about Selja’s objections, Hooda said sometimes things are said by leaders out of frustration and sometimes to serve their interests.