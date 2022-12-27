Fish farming: Punjab vet varsity issues winter care tips

As winter has set in, tips have been issued to fish farmers of Punjab in order to handle the cold-blooded aquatic animals that need special care during the season.

In the advisory issued by the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, Dr. Meera D Ansal, dean, College of Fisheries, of the university, has said that during winters farmers should keep the depth of pond water up to 6 feet so as to provide enough space to the fish for hibernating in the warmer bottom zone. In shallow waters, the whole water column becomes cold, which can be fatal for the fish. Regular addition of tubewell water at dusk helps in keeping the surface water warm.

As length of the day and light intensity decrease during winters, oxygen levels decline due to poor photosynthetic activity in the pond. The situation further aggravates during continuous cloudy days. Hence, the farmers are advised to aerate their ponds either by adding fresh water or by using aerators, especially during wee hours of the day.

According to guidelines, regular monitoring of water pH is also needed during continuous cloudy days in winters, which may fall to risky levels due to poor photosynthetic activity and subsequently accumulation of carbon dioxide. If the water pH falls below 7.0, add lime at the rate of 100kg/acre in two installments.

In case there are trees (especially deciduous trees) around the pond, trim them during winters so that direct sunlight could fall over the pond and leaves do not fall into it, as they will add to the organic load and deteriorate the water quality on decomposition. Shaded ponds are more susceptible to oxygen depletion during winters.

Feed intake of fish also decreases with decrease in temperature in winters and hence, it is advised to reduce feeding rate gradually by 25-75% and stop feeding in the month of December. Excess feed remains unconsumed and accumulates at the pond bottom and deteriorates the water quality. Further, reduce or stop adding organic manure like cow dung, poultry droppings, pig dung etc. in the pond, which leads to accumulation of organic matter due to reduced microbial activity in winters, the advisory said. Protection against predatory birds also needs special care in this season.

Presence of algal blooms is another serious problem during winters as they block the penetration of sunlight into the water. Algal blooms appear due to the presence of excess nutrients in the water. Hence, it is also recommended to avoid use of inorganic fertilisers during winters. Algal bloom can be controlled by application of either lime at the proportion of 50-100 kg/acre or potassium permanganate (KMnO4) at the rate of 2-3kg/acre. The farmers are advised to check the pH of water before lime application. In case it is above 8.5, they shall not use lime.

During winters, various fungal, bacterial and parasitic diseases like fin rot, gill rot, EUS and argulosis may appear in the fish. Treat the pond with CIFAX at 400 ml/acre, potassium permanganate at 1-2 kg/acre or limestone at 50-100 kg/acre. Applying salt at the rate of 50-100 kg/acre also helps in protecting fish against disease outbreak in winters.

Fish weighing above 500g shall be marketed during this season, so as to create enough space for next crop stocking in the months of March and April.