First twice over: Harsharan becomes PSPCL’s first woman director

An alumna of Delhi College of Engineering, Trehan joined the erstwhile Punjab State Electricity Board in 1987 as an Assistant Engineer. (Express Photo)

In a significant development for Punjab’s power sector, Harsharan Kaur Trehan, 61, has become the first woman technocrat to be appointed Director (Commercial) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

Orders issued on February 20 by Basant Garg, Secretary, Power, Punjab Government, who also holds additional charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of PSPCL, appointed Trehan to the post for a tenure of two years from the date of joining. The order specifies that she will not be eligible to continue after attaining the age of 65. She assumed charge on Friday afternoon at the corporation’s headquarters in Patiala.

PSPCL officials said Trehan is the first woman technocrat to rise to the level of director in the utility. Earlier, in May 2021, she had become the first woman Engineer-in-Chief in PSPCL, heading the Material Management wing. She retired in October 2022 from that position.