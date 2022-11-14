scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

First time a govt group home being set up in India: Expert

Aditya Rametra, an executive committee member of the organisation, gave a brief about the way forward. “We need parents, siblings or guardians of persons living with mental illnesses to support the Chandigarh Administration. They can provide inputs and suggestions on how to run the group home and also volunteer to assist in its smooth functioning,” he said.

Citizens for Inclusive Living, a registered society working on mental health issues in Chandigarh, held its annual general meeting on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the society’s president Neelu Sarin talked about how the awareness and advocacy campaign done by the organisation over the last three years led to a fruitful conclusion with the UT Administration currently constructing a group home for persons with mental illnesses in Sector 31.

“We need to learn from this experience to work towards more such facilities, including for people living with intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities and other marginalised groups,” she added. Dr Simmi Waraich, a consulting psychiatrist and vice-president of the society, said cities like Bangalore and Chennai have similar group homes but these are run by private and non-profit organisations. “This is the first time that a government group home is being set up in India. Chandigarh lacked such a facility and now it will be setting an example of how the government and citizens can collaborate to ensure that those living with mental illnesses feel included,” she pointed out.

