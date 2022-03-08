First test for new Punjab House: Polls to 5 RS seats on March 31

With Election Commission announcing polls to fill five Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab falling vacant in April, the task has been cut out for the 16th Vidhan Sabha whose formation will be clear only on March 10 when the counting for recently concluded Assembly elections are done.

The elections to fill the Rajya Sabha seats, which will turn vacant on April 9, will be held on March 31, the Election Commission Monday said. “Out of the five seats, three are to be filled by holding one election and other two through another election as these seats belong to two different biennial cycles,” the EC said in a statement.

With the outgoing Vidhan Sabha not having had a chance to vote for Rajya Sabha seat since the biennial elections for the seven seats took place in 2016 for a tenure of six years, all eyes are focussed on the new Vidhan Sabha where, if exit polls numbers stand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will play a major role in addition to the traditional parties like Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal.

The five retiring Rajya Sabha MPs include Naresh Gujral and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa from SAD, Shamsher Singh Dullo and Partap Singh Bajwa from Congress and Shwait Malik from BJP.

With AAP having emerged as a potent force in Punjab politics in recent years and, with most exit polls giving it a clear edge, the election of Rajya Sabha candidates is unlikely to be an unopposed one as has been happening for past several years.

The number of candidates who get elected from a particular party will depend upon the number of seats that they get in the Vidhan Sabha polls.

One-third of Rajya Sabha members retire every two years and since 1997, only Congress and SAD have been sending their members to the Upper House because only these two parties were in sizeable strength in the Punjab Assembly.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior AAP leader said that it was a travesty of the system that the party did not get to elect Rajya Sabha members in the outgoing Vidhan Sabha. “Is this fair that such large number of legislators do not get a chance to vote for the Rajya Sabha seats in their entire tenure? We are definitely looking forward to these (March 31) elections now as we are going to form the government and will be able to send several MPs to Rajya Sabha on basis of our bench strength,’ he said.

One Rajya Sabha member — each of the Congress — Ambika Soni — and SAD — Balwinder Singh Bhunder — will retire in July this year. The seats will have to be filled in by the indirect elections from Vidhan Sabha.

As per the order issued by the EC, the notification for the RS polls will be issued on March 14 and the last date for filing nominations is on March 21. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on March 22 while March 24 is the last date of withdrawal of nominations.