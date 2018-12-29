First row of govt houses facing main market are heritage buildings: UT

THE UT Administration has said the Punjab and Haryana High court’s suggestion to ‘alter’ the first row of government accommodations which face the main market up to the east side of Kiran Cinema in Sector 22 could not be implemented as all the houses in that row are Grade I heritage buildings. Earlier this month, a single bench of the High Court had asked the Chief Architect to examine whether the first row of houses — which face the main market up to the east side of Kiran Cinema in Sector 22 — “should be inverted, altered or designed in such a way that the commodious backyard of the existing houses become the front yard…”. The suggestion was made with a view to reducing the traffic on the main road in Sector 22.

A senior officer of the urban town and planning department said that as per their preliminary study, the suggestion was not feasible. “As asked by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, we are examining the issue and the fact is that the suggestion is not feasible. We will place before the bench that these are heritage buildings and we are bound by the master plan as all these houses fall in the heritage grade 1 of the heritage sector. Moreover, the point is that to accommodate more and more cars, we can’t raze down buildings,” he said.

While some of the houses in the front row are lying vacant and crying for attention, some are occupied by Punjab-based IAS officers, other government officials, and some journalists who have been allotted government accommodation. A footpath, made of paver blocks, running in front of the houses is being used by vehicles for parking.

According to the master plan, Heritage Grade-I comprises “buildings and precincts of national or historic importance, embodying excellence in architectural style, design, technology and material usage and/or aesthetics; they may be associated with a great historic event, personality, movement or institution. They have been and are the prime land marks of the region. All natural sites shall fall within Grade-I”.

If there was any scope of changes in these houses, the master plan under the grade one specifies, “No interventions be permitted either on exterior or interior of the heritage building or natural features unless it is necessary in the interest of strengthening and prolonging the life of the buildings/or precincts or any part or features thereof. For this purpose, absolutely essential and minimum changes would be allowed and they must be in conformity with the original. All development in areas surrounding Heritage Grade-I shall be regulated and controlled, ensuring that it does not mar the grandeur of, or view from Heritage Grade-I. richly deserves careful preservation.”

Professor Rajnish Wattas, former principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture, said, “I respect the suggestion made by the judges but in my view it would be a total sacrilege of heritage. Just to accommodate automobiles, we can’t change the structure of buildings or move the houses. As the court has asked to examine it, I feel the report is clear that this is not feasible.”

He added, “Why don’t we work towards strengthening of public transport? The vehicles are mushrooming. I am sure as a senior citizen myself, I prefer to take an Ola to visit some place. So if the public transport is strengthened, that gives me an option not to choose my personal vehicle.”

The single bench has further suggested to the Chief Architect whether it is “better still to demolish all of them and convert them into multilevel parking for more beneficial use of market users and the shopkeepers”. The court gave the observation while hearing a suo motu case related to government accommodations in Chandigarh and has enlarged the scope of a petition filed by a High Court employee on the condition of his official accommodation in Sector 24.

These houses, which are called the “finest creation of Le Corbusier”, have been made climate-friendly. Sector 22 was the first one to be designed as the heritage sector. Former councillor Pardeep Chhabra, who is a resident of the sector, said, “We should not touch the heritage because I feel, this is the identity of Chandigarh. There are many different ways to check the vehicle rush on the main road.”