First: Punjab CM attends UT Police’s Raising Day parade

Many people were taken aback when Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, along with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, entered the venue for Chandigarh Police’s 56th Raising Day Parade together at Recruitment Training Centre in police lines, Sector 26, Friday.

Many officers serving in the Chandigarh Police maintained that it is for the first time in the last many years when the Punjab CM came to attend the Raising Day Parade of Chandigarh Police. The officers said that the CMs of Punjab and Haryana are permanent invitees of Chandigarh Police along with other dignitaries for the Raising Day Parade every year.

“As per my knowledge, it is for the first time when Punjab CM attended the Raising Day Parade of the UT Police. Many of us were not aware of the arrival of CM Bhagwant Mann. We were also surprised when we saw Mann walking along with Governor-cum-UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit towards the stage. The Governor always remains the chief guest at this function. The two were welcomed by Adviser (UT) Dharam Pal and DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan. Purohit and Mann took the salute of the parade together,” said a DSP rank officer, who has been serving in Chandigarh Police for more than three decades, requesting anonymity.

A source in the Punjab government said, “CM Punjab receives the invitation for the Raising Day Parade every year. Some go, some not. Mann attended the function. It is a message to the opposition which is accusing him of spend most of his time in Gujarat.”

In March 2020 when Mann was an MP from Sangrur, he had taken up the issue of strangled promotions of the Chandigarh Police inspectors to the rank of DSPs, accusing the Central government of ignoring the 60:40 ratio of Punjab and Haryana during the then ongoing parliament session in New Delhi. He had raised the issue of allowing DANIPS cadre DSPs to stay in Chandigarh despite the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, instructing the administration to release them immediately. The DANIPS cadre DSPs are being deputed in Chandigarh since 2014.

Mann spent 20 minutes attending the full parade. He left the venue before the speech of Purohit and DGP Praveer Ranjan, who in his detailed address narrated the achievements and new initiatives of the Chandigarh Police this year before the present audience.

In his address, DGP Ranjan said, “Many latest and modern technologies and many new schemes have also been started in this order to build a close bonding with the members of the public and to form stronger partnerships between police and the communities they serve. Police have also signed various MoUs like NETGRID with NETSTAR for online applications, memorandum with National University of Forensic Sciences, Gandhi Nagar.”

In his address, Governor Purohit appealed to the police personnel to follow honesty and not tolerate corruption in their service.

Purohit honours police officers

Governor Banwarilal Purohit gave golden disc to SP (Cyber) Ketan Bansal, silver disc to DSP Ram Gopal, DSP Jaswinder Singh and bronze disc to S-I Surinder Singh. Under ‘Swachhta Sarvekshan’ ranking, Sector 36 police station secured first place, Sector 31 police station secured second position and IRBn Sarangpur was judged third.

‘Mann-Purohit association paved way for harmonious phase’

As Punjab CM Mann and UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit shared the stage once again, former deputy speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh Friday reacted to the association and said that “the divine blessings of Guru Nanak have mellowed the two top constitutional-functionaries of the state to come closer to each other”.

He was referring to the Shabad Kirtan programme held at Guru Nanak Auditorium of Punjab Raj Bhawan Thursday, where the CM and the governor were seen sitting together. “The unparalleled sense of sublime, shown by the Governor and reciprocated by the CM on the Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak certainly paved the way for the beginning of congenial and harmonious phase once again, for the larger interests of Punjab,” Bir Devinder Singh stated in a statement.

“I wish and pray that all the outstanding contentious issues be resolved amicably with dialogue and discussion, without any malice and prejudice,” he added.