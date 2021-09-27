First phase of PU Senate polls sees 14.66% voting

The first phase of polling for Registered Graduate Constituency of Senate saw 14.66 per cent voting. The polling was held at 211 polling booths out of 272 booths spread across the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Vikram Nayyar, registrar and the returning officer, Senate elections, said the total number of voters registered at these polling booths was 2,87,997 and out of these, 42,228 voters came forward to cast their votes. The percentage of votes polled is 14.66%.

Voting at all the polling booths passed off smoothly. People, who came to cast their votes, included 83-year-old Chitranjan Singh. The highest voting took place in booths situated in Muktsar district with 25.60 per cent of the polling. The least polling took place in Delhi with merely 1.69 per cent. As many as 77 voters out of a total of 4,565 turned up to cast their votes. In Chandigarh, 8.65 per cent voting was reported and 4,414 voters out of 47,548 turned up to cast their votes.

The strongroom for the votes is situated at Panjab University under the close supervision of Chandigarh Police and PU security. As much as 17.25 per cent voting took place in Panchkula, 18.52 per cent in Una district, 11.54% voting took place in Solan district. As much as 9.90 per cent voting took place in Sirmaur. As much as 20.41 per cent voting took place in Ropar while 12.02 per cent voting took place in Ambala.