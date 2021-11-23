First implement in Delhi promises you’re making in Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal to Arvind Kejriwal

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday asked AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to disclose whether he had implemented in Delhi a single promise he had made in Punjab.

The SAD president, who addressed a number of functions in Chabbewal constituency (Hoshiarpur) in favour of Sohan Singh Thandal, asked Kejriwal to prove his sincerity by first implementing in Delhi the promises he was making in Punjab.

“If you do not do this, no Punjabi will believe anything you say,” Badal said while asking Kejriwal why he had not given an allowance of Rs 1,000 per month to all women in Delhi, why 300 units of power had not been provided in Delhi to consumers, why new hospital had not been established in the national capital and why only contractual employment was being offered to the youth and none was regularised till now.

“Kejriwal even guaranteed that he would establish a Lokpal in Delhi in 2013 but has not done this till now,” he said.

Asserting that the AAP was in such a state that it could not trust any Punjabi or even its state convener to give any guarantee to the people, the SAD president said “what Kejriwal is stating now is a direct copy of the 13-point programme released by the SAD in August this year”.

Asked about the Congress and announcements being made by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhbir said “earlier the Congress party made promises to the Punjabis by swearing an oath on the Gutka Sahib but did nothing for four years and a half”. He said the Congress knew that it had failed to deliver on any of the promises made to the people. “This was the reason why Channi was made CM a few months before the elections in the hope that it would take care of anti-incumbency against the party. Now Channi is resorting to lies and deceit to woo people despite knowing that he cannot deliver anything.”