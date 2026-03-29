First flight from Punjab’s Halwara airport for Delhi to begin in May: Union MoS R S Bittu

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu Sunday announced that flight operations from the civil terminal building at Halwara airport near Ludhiana are expected to begin in May. This announcement comes nearly two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly built terminal building in February.

The terminal building was inaugurated after missing several deadlines in the past eight years.

Bittu, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana on a BJP ticket but lost, wrote on his official Facebook page: “A proud moment for Punjab. Flight bookings from Halwara Airport set to begin in April, with the first flight expected between 10-15 May. Operations will start with a 160-seater A320 economy aircraft. Initially, there will be two daily flights between Delhi and Halwara – one in the morning and one in the afternoon – marking a major leap in connectivity for the region.”