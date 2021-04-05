scorecardresearch
First dedicated family court set up in Mohali for matrimonial disputes

The new court will deal with cases of matrimonial disputes including maintenance and divorce cases.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
April 5, 2021 2:55:25 am
A dedicated family court will now function at the District and Sessions Court, which will deal with matrimonial disputes. This is the first time that a dedicated court will function in the district.

Shikha Goel has been appointed as the Principal Judge of the new court. She was also look after the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Such cases, currently going on at various courts in Kharar and Derabassi, will now be transferred to the new court.

Before the setting up of the dedicated court, cases related to familial disputes were referred to various courts which also deal with other criminal and civil cases. Due to this, family dispute cases were often delayed.

With the setting up of the new court, the burden of other courts will also reduce and the judicial process will be streamlined. The new family court will function from the building of the District and Sessions Courts in Sector 76.

