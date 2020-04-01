First COVID-19 death in Mohali dist: Nayagaon resident dies at PGIMER

The DC said that the district administration is trying to contain the disease, breaking the chain of transmission and preventing its spread to new areas. (Representational Image) The DC said that the district administration is trying to contain the disease, breaking the chain of transmission and preventing its spread to new areas. (Representational Image)

A 65-year-old Nayagaon resident who was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Tuesday. The district health department put 31 contacts of the victim in home quarantine and also sent 25 samples of the suspected people for testing.

Confirming the death, Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan tweeted, “The 65 M patient reported yesterday had unfortunately passed away at PGI. His close contacts who are already isolated, are being tested.”

The DC said that the district administration is trying to contain the disease, breaking the chain of transmission and preventing its spread to new areas.

The DC said all 31 contacts of the victim have been placed in home quarantine under the supervision of the health department authorities.

“Besides this, 18 contacts, all residents of Mohali, of a resident of Sector 30-B, Chandigarh, who was found COVID-19 positive on Monday, have also been put in home quarantine,” the DC added.

The DC said that under the regulations framed under The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the persons who are bonafide residents of Punjab and are travelling from other states to Punjab would be screened and if found asymptomatic, they would be placed in home quarantine for 14 days. If found symptomatic, tests would be conducted in government facilities and the health department’s protocol for management of such persons would be followed.

Appealing to the people to stay at home, the DC said that people must follow social distancing guidelines besides not paying any heed to the rumours. He also exhorted the people to visit the Facebook page of the Mohali Administration for authentic information.

The Mohali Civil Surgeon said that they had sent 12 samples of contacts of the victims on Monday out of which four were tested negative. He added that the containment area where the victim was living at Nayagaon, was checked by the health authorities and people with any symptoms are being tested and put in home quarantine.

