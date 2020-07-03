First Covid-19 death in district, family alleges negligence by pvt hospital

As many as ten people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Among them, six are from the district and four belong to neighbouring cities. (Representational) As many as ten people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Among them, six are from the district and four belong to neighbouring cities. (Representational)

Panchkula district reported its first Covid-related death on Thursday, after a 76-year-old woman, suffering from chronic kidney disease and on dialysis at a private hospital in the city, passed away.

The woman had been admitted to the private hospital in the first week of June and was sampled for Covid-19 following her admission in the ICU of the hospital. Only after her reports came on June 26, declaring her Covid-19positive, that she was taken off dialysis and shifted to the isolation ward of the hospital.

The deceased’s family alleged “negligence” on the part of the hospital, saying that the patient “definitely picked up the virus at the hospital itself as she had been there for more than three weeks when she was sampled for Covid-19 test”.

The patient’s son said, “Had the hospital handled things better and taken precautions as advised, my mother would have been fine”.

The woman was the second chronic kidney disease patient of the hospital who had tested positive from the same ward within a week. Another patient, two doctors and a staff nurse also tested positive later in the same week.

The deceased’s body was cremated Thursday by a team of the municipal corporation at Sector 25 cremation ground in Chandigarh, in the presence of a family member.

As many as ten people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Among them, six are from the district and four belong to neighbouring cities.

The cases from the district include two residents of Sector 17, a 25-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, who are contacts of a patient who had tested positive last week. A 20-year-old woman from Maddhavala, with recent travel history to Uttar Pradesh, also tested positive.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man, resident of Kalka area in the district, is the secondary contact of a staff nurse of a private hospital who had tested positive last week. A 63-year-old resident of Pinjore, with several co-morbidities, seeking treatment at PGI was also diagnosed with the disease. A 22-year-old man residing in Indra Colony tested positive. He has recent travel history to Delhi.

The four outsider cases include a Manimajra-based family of three, a 54-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man and a 19-year-old boy.

The patients had provided false addresses of Panchkula to get themselves sampled. A 41-year-old male doctor, resident of Baltana area of Mohali and employed at a private hospital in Panchkula, is also among the ones who tested positive.

The district case tally stands at 178, including 119 patients from Panchkula district and 59 being counted as ‘outsiders’.

