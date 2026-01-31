First contact on Jan 26; HP’s detained sailor tells family ‘will be back shortly’

Detained sailor Rikshit Chauhan told his family he will return home soon after document formalities, days after being held by US authorities.

Himachal Pradesh’s detained sailor, Rikshit Chauhan — who was among the three Indians detained by the US authorities — has told his parents over the phone that he will be home shortly once some document-related formalities are completed.

Rikshit, on January 29, told his family he will be returned shortly and has been communicating with them since January 26. There was no communication between them since January 7.

The sailor’s father, Ranjit Singh Chauhan, on Friday told The Indian Express, “My younger son, Rikshit, has been in contact since January 26. He claimed that he is somewhere near Scotland… and will be returned home shortly. We had no idea that he would call us on January 26… It is a relief for us. We have also informed the district administration including the Kangra Deputy Commissioner and others about these developments.”