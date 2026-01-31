First contact on Jan 26; HP’s detained sailor tells family ‘will be back shortly’

Rikshit, on January 29, told his family he will be returned shortly and has been communicating with them since January 26. There was no communication between them since January 7.

By: Express News Service
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 12:26 PM IST
Detained sailor Rikshit Chauhan told his family he will return home soon after document formalities, days after being held by US authorities.Detained sailor Rikshit Chauhan told his family he will return home soon after document formalities, days after being held by US authorities.
Make us preferred source on Google

Himachal Pradesh’s detained sailor, Rikshit Chauhan — who was among the three Indians detained by the US authorities — has told his parents over the phone that he will be home shortly once some document-related formalities are completed.

Rikshit, on January 29, told his family he will be returned shortly and has been communicating with them since January 26. There was no communication between them since January 7.

The sailor’s father, Ranjit Singh Chauhan, on Friday told The Indian Express, “My younger son, Rikshit, has been in contact since January 26. He claimed that he is somewhere near Scotland… and will be returned home shortly. We had no idea that he would call us on January 26… It is a relief for us. We have also informed the district administration including the Kangra Deputy Commissioner and others about these developments.”

Rikshit, from Kangar’s Palampur, was detained when an oil tanker operating under the Russian flag was seized by the US Coast Guard in the North Atlantic in the first week of January.

Ranjit Singh said his son made the first call to him on January 26 around 8.30 AM. Since then they have talked at least four times. The latest call by Rikshit to his parents was on the evening of January 29.

Dikshit, Rikshit’s elder brother, is scheduled to get married on February 22. The father said, “Rikshit told me that he will be able to attend Dikshit’s marriage… He told me that there are some formalities related to their documents being completed.”

Rikshit’s detention had left his family in deep distress, with his father saying that only high-level diplomatic intervention, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could ensure his son’s release.

Story continues below this ad

The family said Rikshit had joined the Merchant Navy in August last year and this was his first assignment at sea. His elder brother is a bank manager posted in Palampur, while his mother Reeta Devi is a homemaker.

The father, who is a clerk in the Palampur’s revenue department, had said the family has since been living in constant anxiety, with no official communication from any government authority. Following the incident, local MLA Ashish Butail contacted the family and assured them of all possible assistance. Later, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also visited the family.

The tanker, Marinera — earlier known as Bella 1 — had been chartered by a private trader and was reportedly carrying crude oil linked to Venezuela. It was en route to Russia when it was intercepted by the US Coast Guard, reportedly for sanctions-related violations.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sharad Pawar NCP merger
'It seems the process will now be discontinued': Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
Advertisement