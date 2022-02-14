scorecardresearch
Monday, February 14, 2022
First Compact Road Safety Unit meeting

Madhya Marg to get pedestrian blinkers, Sukhna Lake road to have a dedicated track for cyclists

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 14, 2022 9:06:26 pm
Pedestrians and cyclists have been categorised as among the most vulnerable groups prone to accidents during multiple surveys in Chandigarh.

THE first meeting of the newly constituted Compact Road Safety Unit of UT traffic police was organised on Monday during which a flurry of decisions was taken to make Chandigarh’s road safer and more people-friendly.

Among the major decisions taken were UT Police deciding to install pedestrian image blinkers throughout Madhya Marg, as well as a pilot project of cycle track segregation being launched in front of Sukhna Lake. On average, a thousand cyclists visit Sukhna Lake everyday.

The police also have decided to install directional arrows at all the roundabouts to mitigate traffic congestion. Monday’s meeting was held at the UT police headquarters, Sector 9, with SSP (traffic/security) Manisha Chaudhary chairing the same.

The Compact Road Safety Unit — comprising staff of traffic police, UT engineering department, civic body, and architect department — was constituted to undertake day-to-day minor road safety related engineering interventions, such as road furniture, markings, signages, and traffic signals throughout Chandigarh.

“Some key issues regarding Road Safety were discussed during the first meeting of the unit. It was agreed upon that as a pilot project, cycle track segregation would be done on a road stretch in front of Sukhna Lake. To make pedestrian crossings safer, pedestrian image blinkers would be installed on Madhya Marg. To mitigate traffic congestion on roundabouts, directional arrows would be used. Corrective steps for other road safety hazards were also deliberated upon in detail. A follow-up meeting shall be held every month”, a police officer said.

Pedestrians and cyclists have been categorised as among the most vulnerable groups prone to accidents during multiple surveys in Chandigarh. There has been a growing demand for safe passages for cyclists, pedestrians throughout Chandigarh from various quarters.

