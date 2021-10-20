First BMX cycling show held at Panjab University

Chandigarh Cycling held the first BMX cycling show at Panjab University campus grounds on Tuesday. More than 20 BMX cyclists from Chandigarh, Punjab Mumbai, Bihar and Manipur took part in events like flatland tricks, street stunts and bunny hops.

The cyclists exhibited their cycling skills and tricks in flatland as well street BMX and also did a routine display of doing acrobats on BMX bikes and tackling higher obstructions. “Through this event, we wanted to give a platform to the BMX cyclists to perform and show their abilities.BMX cycling is now an Olympic events and we saw teenager cyclists from countries like USA, Japan winning medals in Tokyo Olympics this year. In India, we have lot of empty spaces too especially Chandigarh where specialised tracks can be built and youngsters can be motivated to take up the sport with the right kind of guidance and safety. It is a community sport and also required very less infrastructure and it can have a large following in India too,” said Dr Rakesh Mohindra, UCI certified International Commissaire and is also the bicycling mayor of Chandigarh.