2 FIRs registered for rape on false promise of marriage, accused at large

Police officials said that evidence is being collected in both cases and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMohaliFeb 4, 2026 10:13 PM IST
The first case pertains to the Zirakpur police station area.
The Mohali police has registered two separate cases of rape on the pretext of marriage in different police station areas of the district.

The first case pertains to the Zirakpur police station area. According to the police, Rohit Kumar, a resident of Pathankot, allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman with the help of an accomplice by luring her with a false promise of marriage. The survivor is a resident of Panchkula (Haryana).

As per the complaint, the accused had been assuring the woman of marriage for a long time and maintained physical relations with her on that basis. When the woman later insisted on marriage, the accused allegedly refused and cut off all contact. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Rohit Kumar under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Zirakpur police station. The police said the accused is absconding and efforts are underway to trace him.

The second case has been registered at Phase 11 police station, Mohali. According to the FIR, on February 1, Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Phase 11, allegedly assaulted and raped a 32-year-old woman. Both the accused and the survivor are stated to be residents of the same locality.

In her complaint, the survivor alleged that Gurvinder Singh beat her, tore her clothes and sexually assaulted her. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 64(2), 74 and 76 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused in this case is also yet to be arrested.

