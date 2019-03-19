Firms want freeze order lifted, HC says prove you aren’t connected to Dera Sacha Sauda

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Monday declined to recall its order on freezing of financial assets of at least two companies connected with Dera Sacha Sauda while asking them first to bring on record any evidence to prove that the companies were only functioning on the land leased out to them by the Sirsa-based sect and not affiliated with it.

On September 26, 2018, a full bench of the High Court had rejected the contention of the two companies – M/s Samag True Enterprise Limited and M/s MSG Electric System Private Limited, after the Court Commissioner – appointed under the directions of the full bench – concluded that the companies are not independent. The companies have filed an application for recalling of the order, alleging that the report of the Court Commissioner was never supplied to them and they were not allowed to challenge the same. The companies have contended that they are only functioning on the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda.

“What is the matter on record to prove that you have nothing to do with them? What is the evidence? You have to demonstrate that you have nothing to do with Dera Sacha Sauda,” the full bench comprising Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justices Augustine George Masih and Avneesh Jhingan said, while also asking the government to file a response to the application for recalling of the September 26, 2018 order.

Meanwhile, DGP, Crime, P K Agrawal informed court that 240 cases were registered in Haryana in connection with the violence caused by the Dera Sacha Sauda followers in August 2017 in the state. Challans have been filed in more than 200 cases and as many as 1511 persons have been arrested, the court was told.