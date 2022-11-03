Firm managing cycle-sharing project seeks extension

The company managing the bicycle-sharing project in Chandigarh has sought an extension to complete the third phase by December this year and fourth phase by July next year.

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited has now sought a legal opinion on whether to give extension to the company.

This decision to seek legal opinion was taken at a meeting of the board of directors of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited. A Hyderabad company, Smart Bike Mobility Limited, was tasked with the bicycle sharing project in Chandigarh. They pay Rs 12 lakh annually to the Chandigarh civic body.

A senior official of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited stated, “The company has sought extension for carrying out the third phase by December 31 this year and to carry out the fourth phase by July 31 in 2023. So, we are going to seek legal opinion on the same.”

Officials stated that even for the third phase, 155 docking stations have to be set up, of which 55 have already been set up and 168 bicycles for the same have been received while 200 are already on the way. Similarly, the work orders for the fourth phase are also being worked out.

The company will also be submitting financial status under the same.

The official added that the company’s initial period was two years from 2020 and due to COVID, it was delayed. The first extension was allowed till September 2022.

In the first phase and second phase, 1,250 bicycles were launched in August 2021 and February 2022 respectively. By the end of third and fourth phase, the number of bicycles are going to be increased to 5,000 at a total of 617 docking stations which are currently 310.

On average, 1,200 rides are being undertaking on a daily basis, according to the Chandigarh Smart City Limited. This number increases on holidays as the number of rides go up to 1,600 per day. During the course of first and second phase, around 60 docking stations of the total 310 set up till now, have been relocated due to concerns over advertising.