Firing outside singer Gulab Sidhu’s house in Punjab’s Barnala

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Multiple shots were fired outside the residence of singer Gulab Sidhu in Punjab’s Barnala district in the early hours of Sunday.
Sidhu meanwhile is in Australia for his shows.
Speaking about the incident, Barnala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam told The Indian Express: “At least six rounds were fired. Three suspects on a bike have been captured in the CCTV footage. Other details are being verified.”
SSP Alam further said the police had provided Sidhu with two gunmen as there was a threat perception from gangsters.
The officer added that an FIR was being registered in the firing incident. “Some family members were inside the house when the firing happened. We are trying to identify the suspects,” he remarked.
Meanwhile, fugitive gangster Balwinder Singh alias Doni Bal, believed to be hiding abroad, purportedly claimed responsibility for the firing in an audio clip posted on social media. “The claims are being verified. We cannot say if the post is authentic or not,” said the SSP.
A close friend of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, Gulab Sidhu’s official Facebook page’s tagline says: “Justice for Sidhu Moosewala.” Gulab Sidhu often recollects his fond memories with Moosewala in his interviews.
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