Firing outside singer Gulab Sidhu’s house in Punjab’s Barnala

Multiple shots were fired outside the residence of singer Gulab Sidhu in Punjab’s Barnala district in the early hours of Sunday.

Sidhu meanwhile is in Australia for his shows.

Speaking about the incident, Barnala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam told The Indian Express: “At least six rounds were fired. Three suspects on a bike have been captured in the CCTV footage. Other details are being verified.”

SSP Alam further said the police had provided Sidhu with two gunmen as there was a threat perception from gangsters.

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The officer added that an FIR was being registered in the firing incident. “Some family members were inside the house when the firing happened. We are trying to identify the suspects,” he remarked.