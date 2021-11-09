Firing outside Sec 26 nightclub: One man arrested from Ferozepur, hunt on for three others

POLICE ON Tuesday said they had arrested one of the men who had opened fire on an Ambala resident outside a nightclub on October 30.

Investigators identified the arrested accused as Partap, who was nabbed from Ferozepur and said that the firearm used in the crime has been recovered from his possession. Police said Partap was produced before a local court after his arrest and was subsequently sent to four days of police custody.

A 26-year-old man, identified as Ambala resident Simranpreet Singh, was shot multiple times with one bullet grazing his left knee, after a brawl between two groups in the rear parking lot in Sector 26 on October 30. Police had identified the suspects as Partap and his associates Narinder, Nitin and Deepu.

Police said during interrogation so far, Partap had told them that the bullets were fired by Deepu.

According to investigators, the victim, Simranpreet Singh, had gone to the nightclub with his school friends for a party. Sources said that the assailants —Partap and others — were involved in an argument with an Alto owner when the victim and his friends walked into the parking lot. Simranpreet had later put one leg on top of an i20 car to tie his shoelace. This enraged the assailants who shot twice at Simranpreet. The first bullet missed, but the second hit him in the knee. The victim’s friends chased the i20 till Sector 26 grain market and clicked a picture of the vehicle.

A police officer said that a case of attempt to murder, along with various sections of Arms Act, has been registered at PS 26. Three teams, including personnel from the crime branch, Operations Cell and PS 26, have been tasked with cracking the case.

The assailants, police said, had used a 0.32 bore pistol, which was confirmed by two empty bullet shells recovered from the scene of crime. They then escaped the scene in the i20 car, which was found registered to a residential address in Sector 33. The Sector 33 resident, police later found, had sold the car to a Punjab resident a few months back. Though the car was sold, it still was registered on the name of the former owner.