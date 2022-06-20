scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Firing outside Moga farmer’s house triggers panic

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
June 20, 2022 9:34:11 pm
Tarlochan, in a complaint to the police, later stated that the incident took place around 3.45 am (Representational)

Panic gripped Moga’s Bambiha Bhai village on Monday after a group of unidentified men opened fire outside the house of a farmer, later identified as Tarlochan Singh.

Tarlochan, in a complaint to the police, later stated that the incident took place around 3.45 am when a group of men, believed to be 2-3 in number, opened fire outside his house. He claimed that he saw around three people fleeing later. He claimed that the miscreants fired at least four rounds, with the bullets hitting the gate and some other spots.

The farmer further claimed that on May 2, he had received a threat call from some unidentified men who had asked him to cough up Rs 5 lakh as ransom and threatened to kill him if he failed to do so.

Police said that they were aware of the farmer having received a ransom call on May 2 and a complaint regarding the same had been filed on May 2, in which Tarlochan had named his neighbours — Fateh Singh and his son Parminder — as possible suspects.

Agnipath firestorm mirrors farm laws, CAA pushback

“During the course of probing that incident, we have so far found that Tarlochan had taken some money on loan from his neighbors,which he was yet to return. We are probing both the incidents — the ransom call and that of firing — from all angles,” said inspector Daljit Singh, SHO of Smalsar police station.

An FIR regarding Monday’s firing incident was registered under sections 336, 506, 34 of IPC and under sections 25/27 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons at Smalsar police station.

“The bullet marks on the house suggest that 3-4 rounds were fired. Forensic experts have been called and a detailed probe will be carried out in the incident,” said the SHO.

