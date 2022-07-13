Firing at Panchkula cafe: Police arrest main accused

CRIME BRANCH, Sector 19, arrested the prime accused in Coco Cafe and Lounge, Sector 11, Panchkula, firing incident from Peohwa in Kurushetra on Monday night. The accused has been identified as Mohit Jagota, a resident of Tarseem Colony in Ludhiana. He had been absconding since the firing in the wee hours of July 3. Police produced him in a local court which remanded him to three days police custody.

Two people were injured in the incident, which was recorded in the CCTVs installed outside the cafe.

Earlier, the police filed an FIR at the Sector 5 police station on the statement of an injured bouncer, Naresh Sharma, against the accused under Sections 323 and 307 of the IPC and Sections 24, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The police also booked the owner of the cafe for running it beyond the deadline of 2 am under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

As per the police, based on the CCTV footage, Mohit walked towards his vehicle while talking on the phone at around 4.15 am. At 4.25 am, he fired three shots at an unidentified person with an intention to kill him but accidentally hit the leg of his aide standing by the car, who remains unidentified. Mohit then tried to re-enter the cafe but was stopped by Naresh. He then fired at Naresh who ducked and sustained a deep cut on his left hand in the tussle with Mohit. Naresh received stitches at Sector 6 civil hospital and was later referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

In the CCTV footage, after the incident, a woman present in the cafe was seen fleeing with the accused in his car.