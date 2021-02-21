Chandigarh: Firing at Congress leader’s house: 3 arrested, to be produced in court

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 21, 2021 2:38:38 am
THREE accused involved in assault and firing along with Manu Dubey, husband of Congress woman leader in Sector 15, were arrested on Saturday night.
They were identified as Vishal, Vikas and Tarsem Kumar. Police said that the three accused will be produced in a local court Sunday. Two of the accused were already arrested in the assault and firing case.
Manu Dubey, husband of Deipa Asdhir Dubey, along with his associates had assaulted his tenant, Gurdass Singh, and his friend on the night of February 14.
