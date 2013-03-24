Looking to make the most of the change in season,Café@JW,has rolled out a Thrills with Grills food festival. Just as the name suggests,the menu offers grilled,barbequed and flambéed dishes that include both vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian varieties. We liked the fact that the menu stretches itself to include a range of cuisines  be it Western,Oriental or Indian fare. Our pick would be the Thai-styled BBQ spiced chicken along with rum-glazed shrimps and citrus. Also worth a bite is the grilled pocket fish steak and grilled chicken breast with cilantro pesto. For those looking to try robust Indian grilled meats,there are some options on offer as well. The vegetarian line-up is equally plump with the likes of tangy Asian grilled tofu,grilled jacket potato with sour cream and chives. Do make the most of the four dips  Fajita rubs,Peri-Peri spice,barbeque rubs,honey mustard and paprika mustard as well as the house salad. The special festival menu is on for dinner only and will be available till March 31. A meal for two will cost Rs 2,200.

