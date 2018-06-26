Fire safety audit: Irregularities found in 27 govt schools, 160 showrooms and shops-cum-offices

When contacted, a senior BMC official said, “We will look into the matter, the department will be upgrading fire safety system soon.” When contacted, a senior BMC official said, “We will look into the matter, the department will be upgrading fire safety system soon.”

SERIOUS DISCREPANCIES in the fire safety system of 27 government schools and 160 showrooms and shops-cum-offices (SCOs) in the city were found in the first phase of the fire safety audit conducted by the UT fire department.

Communiques have been sent to all the schools and showrooms where respective station fire officers have conveyed to them about the inspection and asked them to comply with the directions at the earliest. The inspection with respect to these schools and showrooms was carried out from May 30 onwards. The second phase in which other schools would be covered has begun.

At some schools, the team found hose reels and sprinkler systems missing, alarm systems out of order, fire extinguishers less in number and illuminated emergency entry/exit signs non-existent. At the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Khuda Ali Sher, the fire department found that hose reels, first aid kits, down corner system were missing and the electronic fire alarm system had to be operated manually. Also, there were no illuminated entry and exit signs and fire extinguishers were too few.

Similarly, at the Government High School Hallomajra, the fire department found that the terrace water tank of sufficient capacity with motor was not there. Besides, the down corner system with accessories was not installed and a manually operated fire alarm system in place. Similar discrepancies were found at the GMSSS Raipur Khurd and other schools as well. These are all mandatory fire requirements as per he National Building Code.

The notices to all the schools specified, “It is intimated that the requisite firefighting system should be installed at the earliest to avoid any mishap, under intimation to this office and contents of this letter should be conveyed to the occupants of the buildings.”

Education Secretary B L Sharma said he would ensure that all the buildings have proper fire safety equipment. “Saftey of children is the utmost priority. I will ask the director of school education to ensure that all the firefighting systems at schools are in place. If we have to purchase new equipment also, we will do. Since it is the engineering wing which has to carry out the work, though funds have to be provided by us, we will surely convey it to them to get all the shortcomings rectified,” Sharma told Chandigarh Newsline.

In the markets, the fire department conducted an inspection at showrooms and SCOs in sectors 9, 10, 11, 15, 29, 30, 37,44 and 47. A senior fire department official said that at most of the places, the automatic detection system was not working, wet risers and yard hydrants were without accessories apart from other shortcomings of loose wiring and out-of-order sprinklers.

Additional Commissioner Anil Kumar Garg, also the Chief Fire Officer, said the exercise to conduct inspection was on. “We will be inspecting hospitals and other buildings as well.”

