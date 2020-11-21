Fire breaks out in manufacturing unit at Ambala, worker injured, no casualties

Sources said workers of the unit were burning waste material inside the unit when flames caught an inflammable chemical, which was inside the unit. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty (Representational)

A fire broke out at one of the manufacturing units being operated in the residential area of Defence Colony, Ambala Cantt, Friday. One of the factory employees, Yogesh, suffered 35 percent burn injuries. He was admitted to a private hospital.

Sources said workers of the unit were burning waste material inside the unit when flames caught an inflammable chemical, which was inside the unit. The fire was controlled before the arrival of a fire tender. The unit was manufacturing cosmetic products.

The incident agitated the local residents of Defence Colony, who have been pressing the district administration to shift the units out of the residential area. They said that there is a risk to human lives.

Additional SHO of Panjhokra Sahib police station, SI Ramesh Kumar, said, “Preliminary investigation suggested that a chemical stored in the unit was the reason behind the fire. The owner of the industrial unit was called to the police station along with local residents. The owner agreed to shift the unit within two months. We recorded the statement of injured Yogesh Kumar.”

The local residents expressed their shock at the apathy of the Ambala administration over the issue. Not a single official from the Municipal Council, which regulates the industrial units, came to take stock of the situation after the fire incident. The residents alleged that the administration is deliberately not taking action against the manufacturing units.

On November 10, teams of Municipal Council, Ambala Cantt, attached with National Green Tribunal (NGT), had challaned a manufacturing unit of hand sanitizers in Defence Colony. The residents said that the unit in which the fire broke out is situated near the unit of hand sanitizers. Both the units are owned by one person.

The residents had met Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma with their grievances on October 28.

