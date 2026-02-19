Fire in Ludhiana house kills 68-year-old man; narrow lanes hamper firefighting efforts

According to Ludhiana Fire Brigade officials, the deceased was identified as Charanjit Sharma. (File photo)

A major fire broke out at a house in a congested area in Punjab’s Ludhiana Thursday morning, killing the 68-year-old owner, said officials.

According to Ludhiana Fire Brigade officials, the deceased was identified as Charanjit Sharma. They said the narrow lanes of Dal Bazaar in the Old City made it difficult for fire tenders to reach the site.

“Fire tenders had to attach at least 1,200 feet of extension hose pipes to reach the location, and by the time the fire was doused, Sharma had died,” said Jaswinder Singh Bhangu, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO), Ludhiana.

Bhangu said the incident occurred around 9.30 am. “Sharma‘s burnt body was found on the first floor. We managed to douse the flames within 20-25 minutes, but reaching the house through narrow lanes was a difficult task, which took time,” he added.