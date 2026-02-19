Fire in Ludhiana house kills 68-year-old man; narrow lanes hamper firefighting efforts

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A major fire broke out at a house in a congested area in Punjab’s Ludhiana Thursday morning, killing the 68-year-old owner, said officials.
According to Ludhiana Fire Brigade officials, the deceased was identified as Charanjit Sharma. They said the narrow lanes of Dal Bazaar in the Old City made it difficult for fire tenders to reach the site.
“Fire tenders had to attach at least 1,200 feet of extension hose pipes to reach the location, and by the time the fire was doused, Sharma had died,” said Jaswinder Singh Bhangu, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO), Ludhiana.
Bhangu said the incident occurred around 9.30 am. “Sharma‘s burnt body was found on the first floor. We managed to douse the flames within 20-25 minutes, but reaching the house through narrow lanes was a difficult task, which took time,” he added.
ASI Hardeep Singh, investigation officer in the case from Division Number 4 Police Station, said Sharma’s wife wasn’t home when the fire broke out.
“The couple lived on their own as their three daughters are married. The wife had gone out. Prima facie, the deceased was performing some religious rituals (pooja) when the fire broke out, but it is a matter of investigation. He couldn’t walk properly due to age issues, so he failed to move out when the flames engulfed the house,” said Singh.
He said further action will be taken based on the family’s statement, which is yet to be recorded.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi showcased the brewing cold war between OpenAI and Anthropic, with both their leaders refusing to hold hands in a group photo. This rivalry is due to their differing visions, with Anthropic prioritizing safety while OpenAI focuses on speed and commercialisation. This divide has caused internal conflicts in OpenAI in the past as well.