Fire in Ludhiana house kills 68-year-old man; narrow lanes hamper firefighting efforts

The Ludhiana police said the victim couldn’t walk properly due to age-related issues, so he could not move out when the fire broke out.

Ludhiana
According to Ludhiana Fire Brigade officials, the deceased was identified as Charanjit Sharma.
A major fire broke out at a house in a congested area in Punjab’s Ludhiana Thursday morning, killing the 68-year-old owner, said officials.

According to Ludhiana Fire Brigade officials, the deceased was identified as Charanjit Sharma. They said the narrow lanes of Dal Bazaar in the Old City made it difficult for fire tenders to reach the site.

“Fire tenders had to attach at least 1,200 feet of extension hose pipes to reach the location, and by the time the fire was doused, Sharma had died,” said Jaswinder Singh Bhangu, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO), Ludhiana.

Bhangu said the incident occurred around 9.30 am. “Sharma‘s burnt body was found on the first floor. We managed to douse the flames within 20-25 minutes, but reaching the house through narrow lanes was a difficult task, which took time,” he added.

ASI Hardeep Singh, investigation officer in the case from Division Number 4 Police Station, said Sharma’s wife wasn’t home when the fire broke out.

“The couple lived on their own as their three daughters are married. The wife had gone out. Prima facie, the deceased was performing some religious rituals (pooja) when the fire broke out, but it is a matter of investigation. He couldn’t walk properly due to age issues, so he failed to move out when the flames engulfed the house,” said Singh.

He said further action will be taken based on the family’s statement, which is yet to be recorded.

