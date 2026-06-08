Fire hazards in plain sight: Did Chandigarh’s inspectors miss Sector 26?

The fire in Delhi that claimed 21 lives triggered a familiar administrative response in Chandigarh.

The very next day, a surprise inspection was carried out by the Joint Commissioner at coaching institutes across the city.

However, a ground check by The Indian Express found that while the exercise may have fulfilled the requirement of being “seen to act”, some of the most visible fire hazards in Chandigarh’s busiest commercial hub — frequented by hundreds of people every day — remained untouched despite two major fire incidents in the area in recent years.

In Sector 26, one of the city’s busiest commercial and nightlife hubs where thousands gather every weekend, open electrical panels, dangling wires, expired fire extinguishers and narrow escape routes continue to stare visitors in the face. The situation raises questions about whether the focus was on actionable fire-safety enforcement or merely completing a post-tragedy formality.

Known as the heart of Chandigarh’s restaurant and nightlife belt, the sector also houses salons, spas and offices. Fire hazards here are hardly hidden from view.

Restaurants, breweries, clubs, salons, spas and offices operate from congested buildings where evacuation could prove difficult because of narrow entry passages and the absence of adequate emergency exits.

A visit by The Indian Express found open electrical boxes, exposed wiring, expired fire extinguishers, cramped staircases and offices operating from partitioned upper floors — all visible within minutes of walking through the market.

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Ironically, many of these lapses exist in a sector frequented by government officials themselves.

Visible hazards, little action

A narrow entry passage leading to The Real Salon and Spa in Sector 26 opens into a staircase that serves as the primary access route to the upper floor. The staircase appears too constricted to facilitate quick evacuation during an emergency. In the event of a fire, panic among visitors and staff could quickly turn the passage into a bottleneck.

Electrical panels near the entrance were found open. The same narrow route also leads to the second-floor office of Irro-Otopront.

The situation is similar in several commercial buildings in the first block of Sector 26.

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Spaces originally designed as open commercial units have been divided into multiple offices and cubicles.

Many enclosed spaces are surrounded by plywood partitions and other combustible materials. Despite the obvious fire load, adequate firefighting arrangements were not visible.

What makes the situation particularly alarming is that many of these violations are not concealed. They are visible to anyone walking through the premises.

Yet officials responsible for enforcing fire-safety norms appear to have overlooked them, despite two major fire incidents in the sector, the latest occurring in May.

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Near Unique Luxury Spa, The Indian Express found expired fire extinguishers alongside electrical installations that appeared poorly maintained. Open electrical fixtures and exposed wiring were visible in common areas, creating potential ignition points in buildings that continued to witness significant footfall even on a Sunday afternoon.

Upper-floor offices of company secretaries and other business establishments pose an additional risk, with cubicles located in close proximity to one another.

Rear-side club belt poses greater risk

The situation becomes even more concerning at the rear of the commercial complex, where access points lead to some of the city’s most frequented clubs, breweries and cafés.

The back lanes are lined with air-conditioning units, electrical panels, service ducts and tangled wiring visible overhead, while entry is often through narrow passages.

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On busy weekends, hundreds of people are packed into this relatively small area. Many upper floors lack dedicated fire-escape routes.

Several establishments have expanded into rear portions using temporary or semi-permanent structures that now function as permanent buildings. Combined with decorative lighting, air-conditioning systems, kitchen equipment, generators and a maze of electrical wiring, the risk only increases.

A visit by The Indian Express found that visitors entering Sante, through the rear side of The Brew Estate, pass through a narrow corridor before reaching the premises.

The passage is covered with decorative roofing material, while electrical panels, outdoor air-conditioning units and open electrical boxes are installed nearby.

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Decorative material combined with electrical infrastructure and restricted escape routes can significantly increase risk during an emergency. Yet these hazards appear to have escaped official scrutiny.

Similarly, parts of Prankster’s upper-floor seating area appear cramped. While the entrance also has open seating, both entry and exit points are narrow. A steep staircase leads to the upper level, where wooden structures have been used extensively.

BJP councillor flags concerns

Local BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Sidhu termed the situation alarming.

“If you see these clubs and discos in Sectors 7 and 26 of Chandigarh, they are dangerously located, especially those operating in rear courtyards without access to the front side. Most operate from spaces filled with inflammable materials such as carpets, wood, plastic, thermocol and decorative items. There are fancy lights, neon signs and strobe lamps that can ignite a fire following a short circuit. High-powered audio systems and extensive wiring further increase the risk. These are enclosed spaces with heavy footfall and large air-conditioning loads. Most have single, narrow entry and exit points, which could trap people inside if blocked,” Sidhu said, adding that stricter enforcement was needed.

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Many establishments are designed around dark indoor ambience, enclosed spaces and elaborate interiors.

The inspection also found cables hanging loosely overhead and electrical wiring running through common areas without adequate protection.

Access for emergency services a concern

Deepika Gandhi, former director of the Le Corbusier Centre, told The Indian Express that parking areas along both the front roads and service lanes are often packed, making it difficult for fire tenders and ambulances to access the area quickly.

“Strong implementation of fire-safety rules is not optional and cannot be left to public cooperation. A comprehensive disaster management plan for the entire area, starting from individual establishments to sector-level emergency preparedness, needs to be prepared at the earliest. Let us not wait for lives to be lost before taking action that may prove too little, too late,” she said.

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Gandhi added that the Fire Department had conducted inspections a few months ago and found widespread building and fire-safety violations in restaurants, bars and clubs.

“Surprisingly, only advisories and notices were issued rather than strict enforcement of rules and licensing provisions that mandate fire-safety measures. We are simply waiting for tragedy to strike. Any fire in such circumstances could prove disastrous given the inability of many diners to react quickly and effectively. Besides deficiencies in firefighting equipment and emergency exits, fuel storage and electrical circuits are often managed haphazardly, increasing the risk of fire,” she said.

After Deflo fire, little appears to have changed

The situation in Sector 26 remains troubling despite a major fire at Deflo Club on May 14.

The blaze reportedly started on the first floor and spread rapidly through the premises, gutting furniture, interiors and other material. Fire Department officials rushed multiple fire tenders to the spot and evacuated diners and staff in time, preventing any loss of life.

However, the incident appears to have had little impact on the broader safety landscape, with several neighbouring establishments continuing to operate amid visible hazards.

The fire had raised concerns over safety standards in Sector 26’s club and restaurant belt. The Estate Office had also flagged issues such as unauthorised alterations, obstructed evacuation routes and the use of highly inflammable materials.

Much of that, however, appears to remain unchanged.

“A small short circuit can trigger a major fire tragedy. Such incidents rarely occur because of a single factor. They happen when combustible material, overcrowding, blocked exits and electrical hazards come together,” a Fire Department official said on condition of anonymity.

Need for action, not paperwork

Policy expert Deepak Sharma said Chandigarh does not need another routine note on a file but concrete action.

“Sector 26 is today one of Chandigarh’s most vibrant hospitality destinations, but the concentration of restaurants, breweries and nightlife venues makes it imperative to periodically review fire-safety preparedness. The objective is not to create alarm but to ensure that emergency access, evacuation routes and safety systems are capable of handling any unforeseen situation. Prevention and preparedness are always better than learning lessons after a tragedy,” he said.

Sharma added: “What Chandigarh needs is not another file noting or routine inspection. It needs an unannounced fire-safety audit and a realistic mock drill conducted during peak business hours. Such an exercise would quickly reveal weaknesses that may otherwise remain hidden until it is too late.”