Fire engulfs phone market in Chandigarh Sector 22; losses worth lakhs of rupees

More than 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot at Chandigarh Sector 22 to bring the blaze under control. (Express photo)

A major fire broke out at a mobile phone market in Chandigarh Sector 22 on Wednesday afternoon, triggering panic in the busy commercial area, fire department officials said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The blaze erupted at SCO 1024–25, where several establishments operate on the upper floors. On the first floor were a photo studio and several small shops selling mobile phone accessories. A gift shop was located on the second floor.

According to officials, the fire was first noticed in one of the shops on the first floor and quickly spread due to the presence of highly flammable materials on the premises. Thick plumes of smoke soon engulfed the building and could be seen rising high into the sky from several kilometres away.