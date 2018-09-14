Fire department Proposal Before General House: ‘Make safety certificate must for buildings with over 20 dwellers’

Anil Garg, Additional Commissioner who is also the Chief Fire Officer, told Chandigarh Newsline obtaining the fire safety certificate won’t be mandatory for all the residential buildings, rather it is only for those where there are more than 20 residents. (File) Anil Garg, Additional Commissioner who is also the Chief Fire Officer, told Chandigarh Newsline obtaining the fire safety certificate won’t be mandatory for all the residential buildings, rather it is only for those where there are more than 20 residents. (File)

The Union Territory fire and emergency services department has proposed to make fire safety certificate mandatory for the residential buildings where more than 20 people stay. An agenda of user charges applicable for obtaining the fire safety certificate will also be taken up before the General House on Friday.

Anil Garg, Additional Commissioner who is also the Chief Fire Officer, told Chandigarh Newsline obtaining the fire safety certificate won’t be mandatory for all the residential buildings, rather it is only for those where there are more than 20 residents. “Like in case of three-storey houses where more than three or joint families are living. These are specified in the National Building Code,” he said.

Taking the fire safety certificate after getting an inspection done by the department will be the responsibility of the owner of the house. As per the norms, there have to be at least two doorways and one staircase should be provided as a fire exit as defined by the National Building Code in such houses.

For obtaining the fire safety certificate, the owner will have to submit a detailed plan showing the arrangement of pipelines, booster pumps and water tank at the office of the chief fire officer.

The fire certificate will be valid for three years and the user charges for such residences will be Rs 2,500 or Rs 5 per square metre of the covered area, whichever is more.

The fire department has also proposed that the charges for commercial buildings will be Rs 5,000 or Rs 10 per square metre of the covered area, whichever is more, for three years. In case of industries, the user charges will be Rs 5,000 or Rs 7.50 per square metre of the covered area, whichever is more.

An agenda that will be presented before the General House specified, “The fire and emergency services issues certificate to various buildings after ascertaining the adequacy of installed fire-fighting system and safety equipment in accordance with the National Building Code of India. The chief fire officer issues notice to the owners or occupier of such building or premises.”

It further stated, “The Delhi Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act as extended to UT Chandigarh in accordance with existing provisions of Rule 8 (2) titled as liability of the Chandigarh Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 1991, allows recovery of charges on account of expenditure incurred by the chief fire officer from the owner or occupier of the premises and thus these user charges have been recommended.”

