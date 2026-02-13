Fire breaks out in refrigerator at DC office building in Sector 17

A fire brigade team from the Sector 17 fire station rushed to the spot. (File photo)

Panic briefly gripped the DC Office building in Sector 17 on Thursday after a refrigerator inside the office premises suddenly caught fire, officials said.

As per office staff, flames were seen rising from the appliance, prompting those present to alert senior officials and inform the fire department.

A fire brigade team from the Sector 17 fire station rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the call and managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a short circuit may have triggered the fire.

Fortunately, the incident occurred in the evening when the office was closing, and there were not many people inside the building. The prompt response ensured that the fire was extinguished in time, preventing a major mishap.