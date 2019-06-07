Chandigarh: Fire breaks out in foam mattress factory in Ambala

Written by Suman Bhatnagar

GOODS WORTH crores were gutted when a major fire broke out at a foam mattress factory located on the Ambala- Chandigarh Highway near Ambala City this morning. The entire premises of the factory and the godowns containing raw and finished products were damaged.

Tahsildar Vikram Singla and police officials rushed at the spot after getting information. Around one dozen fire tenders battled for four hours to douse the flames. The foam crash tenders were summoned from Ambala Cantonment, Dera Bassi and Air Force to control the devastating fire, police said.

The smoke of chemicals and other materials used in manufacturing foam mattress engulfed the surrounding areas which created panic among the residents of adjoining localities. Property and products worth millions of rupees were destroyed but no human lives were lost in the incident, said the police.

The exact cause of the fire could has not been ascertained yet. It is suspected to have been sparked by an electric fault. The police is investigating the matter. The loss, according to an official of fire brigade, could amount to crores.