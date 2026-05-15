Fire breaks out in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 club, furniture gutted

Multani said that the exact cause of the fire has not been found yet, but “seems to be some kind of short circuit”. Some staff members said that there was sparking in a nearby generator because of which the fire broke out.

Panic gripped Sector 26 when a major fire broke out in Deflo club bar and lounge in the evening Thursday. All the diners and staff members were evacuated following the blaze. Several furniture and interior items were gutted in the fire.

According to the fire officer, G S Multani, a call was received at 4.42 pm that a major fire had broken out in a club in the rear side of the sector where several bars and breweries exist.

As many as 12 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The officer told The Indian Express that fire first broke out at the first floor and quickly spread to the entire club.