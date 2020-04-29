Fire breaks out at HP village, 35-year-old killed, two injured

Seven houses and a temple were gutted during the fire. Express Photo by: Pradeep Kumar Seven houses and a temple were gutted during the fire. Express Photo by: Pradeep Kumar

A 35-year-old man died and two others suffered injuries in a major fire which broke out near Chirgaon in Shimla district in the early hours of Wednesday. Seven houses and a temple were gutted and 11 families were affected.

The incident occured at Shishtwari village in Pekha gram panchayat, and is the third fire incident to have occurred near Chirgaon in the past few days.

The deceased was identified as Vikas Dhautu, a resident of the village. As firefighting operations began, Dhautu was initially presumed missing but his charred body was later found at the site.

District administration officials said that a relief of Rs. 10,000 was provided to the victim’s family while those injured were given Rs 5,000 each. All affected families were provided with ration, utensils, blankets and tarpaulin, Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

On Sunday, an 80-year-old woman had died in a similar incident at the nearby Dungiyani village. The nearest fire station is located in the sub-division headquarters at Rohru. Expressing grief over the incidents, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday that a fire tender will be placed at Chirgaon for early action during such incidents.

