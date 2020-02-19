Chandigarh: Fire breaks out at factory in Derabassi, one injured

Derabassi factory where the shed collapsed during a fire breakout on Tuesday. (Express Photo) Derabassi factory where the shed collapsed during a fire breakout on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Fire broke out in a factory near Derabassi on Monday afternoon. One person was injured in the incident. The fire broke out while wielding work was going on in the factory. The fire broke out at Goyal Enterprises Factory while wielding work was going on in the premises.

The factory’s owner Mukesh Goyal said that the factory primarily supplies wood and wood dust. “While the work was going on, a spark probably fell on the wood dust due to which the fire broke out and eventually the shed also collapsed. At the time of the incident the workers were not inside,” Mukesh Goyal said.

Meanwhile, a fire brigade official said that after receiving the information, six fire tenders were pressed into service and it took around two hours to control the fire.

“A worker who was working at a neighbouring factory had come to control the fire and sustained injuries, he was admitted to the Derabassi Civil Hospital and his condition is stable,” the official said. The officer further said that due to the collapse of the shed, the fire went out of control but since there were sufficient number of fire tenders on the spot, the fire was controlled in time and there was not much damage.

