FIR registered against Flipkart owners for selling ‘fake’ Samsung laptop

The Khanna police has finally filed an FIR against owners of online retail selling giant ‘Flipkart’ for allegedly selling fake and duplicate laptop after three years of investigation.

The owners of Flipkart and a customer care executive has been booked after one Shiv Nandan Kumar Vinayak, a resident of Timber Market in town Doraha of Khanna in Ludhiana, claimed that he was sold a fake Samsung laptop by Flipkart. Later when his laptop got stolen and he contacted Samsung to get the MAC address of the laptop to help track it, the serial number and model of his laptop didn’t match with their records. Further, the Samsung customer support staff declared that they never sold this product and it belonged to some other company.

As per the FIR (copy with The Indian Express), Vinayak claimed that he had purchased one ‘NP30075A-SOCIN’ laptop model of Samsung from Flipkart after paying Rs 39,990. The laptop was delivered to him on February 16, 2013. However, the laptop got stolen from his car on June 29, 2015, after some thieves broke the windowpanes and fled with it and Rs 4 lakh cash. An FIR was registered at Khanna city police station.

‘Further, Samsung customer support staff informed that serial numbers of Samsung products are always 15-digit whereas the one given by Flipkart was 14-digit. Hence, the product was not there’s. Later, when pressed by Vinayak to give him the right details of his laptop so that he can track it, Flipkart agreed to refund his Rs 39,990,’ says the FIR.

Vinayak submitted a complaint to SSP Khanna on December 21,2015, following which an enquiry was marked. Khanna SSP Dhruv Dahiya said that FIR has been registered after investigation. The complaint was received on December 21, 2015 following which enquiry was marked and thorough probe was conducted.

