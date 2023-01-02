scorecardresearch
After the FIR, probity demands that Haryana Minister must resign, says former deputy Speaker

If an attempt has been made to outrage the modesty of a woman coach by the Sports Minister, then it is a very serious charge and must be dealt with every possible severity, under the law, said the deputy Speaker.

Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh. (Photo: Twitter/@flickersingh)
Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been divested of the sports portfolio after an FIR u/s 354, 353 A, 354 B,342,506 of the IPC was registered against him in a sexual harassment case by the Chandigarh Police, must resign for the sake of probity, said former Punjab deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh.

Singh said if the Chandigarh Police has registered an FIR against the sitting Cabinet Minister of the Haryana Cabinet, it means that prima facie , police must have found something substantial in the allegations of the women coach, that entail serious consideration under the law and hence they registered a case under various sections of the IPC.

After being booked under various cognizable offences by the UT Police, which is under the direct control of the Union Home Ministry, it’s incumbent upon the Minister to respect the majesty of law and resign forthwith on moral grounds. “And if the Minister resists tendering his resignation voluntarily then Chief Minister Mr. Manohar Lal Khattar must sack him summarily,” said Bir Devinder.

Bir Devinder said if the minister is finally absolved of all the charges by the investigation agencies, then he could again be inducted into the council of Ministers with restored honor and dignity, and in that case, the woman coach should face the law for making false allegations against the Minister.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 15:04 IST
