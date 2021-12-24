FIR ordered against seven Panipat cops for ‘kidnapping businessman from in front of court complex’

A local court in Panipat, Haryana, has ordered the registration of an FIR against seven policemen for the alleged “torture of a businessman, who was kidnapped from the parking lot in front of Panipat’s court complex on November 8 this year.”

Panipat Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Pardeep Choudhry, on Thursday, ordered the registration of an FIR against the officials of Panipat CIA-II (crime investigation agency) under sections 364-A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping to confine a person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (conspiracy).

The policemen who will be charged were identified as in-charge of CIA-II, inspector Virender, ASI Sumit Dahiya, police officers Rajesh and Jaibir Rana, and three members of Rana’s police team.

The case pertains to the alleged kidnapping and torture of one businessman, Raj Kumar Ahuja (53), who runs a showroom of furniture in Panipat. Ahuja has leveled allegations against the seven policemen and said that the current matter belongs to his father’s firm which is engaged in the wholesale furniture material business.

“My father’s firm had received an order for the supply of material worth over Rs 1 crore from a Bihar resident, who had deposited Rs 25 lakh as advance. A dispute had later emerged between both parties over the transport of the material,” said Ahuja. His counsel, SK Ruhal, told the court that a security amount of Rs 25 lakh deposited by the Bihar resident was to be refunded only after the termination of the agreement. The counsel also claimed the parties had agreed to approach the Civil Courts at Panipat for resolving the dispute.

In the same case, according to Ruhal, an FIR was registered but it was later closed after the complaint was taken back. The counsel alleged that a second FIR was registered against Ahuja under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC on November 6 this year after “taking a fresh application” from the complainant.

The counsel said a case of purely civil nature was turned into a case of criminal nature alleging the CIA team “abducted” Ahuja. “It is clearly visible in CCTV footage of the court complex … (Ahuja) was abducted by 5-6 people in a white Wagon-R car. He was taken by aforesaid police officials to CIA-II, Panipat, and illegally detained there for two days. The phone location of (Ahuja)… and police officials were from the same area which shows that the applicant was in illegal custody of aforesaid police officials of CIA-II, Panipat. No CCTV cameras are functional in CIA-II, Panipat, which is a gross violation of directions of … (SC).”

The counsel told the court that Ahuja was “subjected to third-degree torture and the doctor concerned who medically examined him before taking him to District Jail, Panipat, in judicial custody did not even bother to examine the applicant and prepared a fake medical report”.

On the orders of the court, a medical board was formed which “noticed” the injuries on his body. The counsel said “there are recordings of telephonic conversation between Arjun (son of Ahuja) and the police officials who were demanding ransom to the tune of Rs 25 lakh” to release him. The counsel alleged that “the accused CIA police officials had no concern with the FIR lodged in Panipat’s Chandani Bagh Police station but they committed these acts on the directions of senior police officers of Panipat” alleging the person from Bihar is “known/relative of a senior police officer”.

Keeping in view the allegations, the court has directed the lodging of an FIR and asked the Panipat SP to ensure compliance of the court orders in letter and spirit and further ensure that fair and impartial investigation is being carried out in the present case, without failure. Referring to the allegations, the court said: “Not only this, but the role of other police officials also needs to be looked into as it has been alleged by the applicant (Ahuja) that the erring police officials have committed the heinous offence on directions of senior police official posted at Panipat and they (CIA officials) were not even discharging their official duties.”

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan told The Indian Express that the matter will be investigated and examined as per law. When contacted, a police officer leveled allegations against Ahuja over alleged “default of bank loan amounting Rs 70 lakh, diversion of funds to other companies and non-supply of material to the customers”.