FIR against Ludhiana hospital for charging Covid patient ‘106%’ more than rate set by govt

The report further states that due to the overbilling by the hospital, the complainant shifted his father to another health institution, where he succumbed later to Covid.

The Ludhiana Police on Monday filed an FIR against Jain Multispecialty Hospital, Khanna, for fleecing Covid patients and charging them nearly 106 per cent over and above the rates fixed by the government.

A case under sections 269, 270, 188 of IPC, 51 (B) and 58 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and 3 of Epidemic Disease Act 1897 has been registered against the management of the hospital on the complaint of one Sagar Verma, a resident of Yamuna Nagar in Haryana.

Verma had filed a complaint with deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma against the hospital for overcharging him for the Covid treatment of his father, who later died in another hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner had ordered a probe against the hospital and a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (D) Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Director Dr Hatinder Kaur, and Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria were directed to finish the investigations within 48-hours.

The inquiry has reported that as per the government’s rates fixed for Covid treatment, the actual bill of Verma’s father treatment should have been around Rs 2,354,50. The hospital, however, asked Verma to cough up Rs 8,450,62. Later, during the probe, the hospital termed the amount initially quoted as a clerical error and said that the actual bill was Rs 4,860,10, which too is more than 106 per cent over the government’s fixed rate.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that the district administration has been keeping tabs on the functioning of hospitals and was cracking down against anyone who involved in any kind of malpractice.

He said that anyone can file a complaint on the 104 helpline number of the Health department regarding unethical practices by hospitals and action would follow.