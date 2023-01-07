scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Lodge FIR against liquor factory owner: protesters demand at Zira gathering

On Friday BKU (Krantikari) president Surjit Singh Phool joined the protesters at Mansurwal, along with hundreds of members of his union.

Protesters at Mansurwal village of Zira on Friday. Express

Thousands gathered at Zira’s Mansurwal village on Friday in response to a call given by various unions to mark the bhog ceremony of a 40-year-old man, who passed away due to a kidney failure last month, with protesters blaming a ‘polluting’ liquor factory in the village as the primary cause.
On Friday, leaders of Sanjha Zira Morcha — which has been spearheading a protest in the area since July last year — demanded the registeration of an FIR against the owner of the ‘polluting’ liquor factory in Mansurwal village, which he said caused the kidney problem of Rajveer Singh.

“The day Rajveer passed away, we had asked the administration to initiate a probe into the cause of death and its triggers. But they did not listen to us. So now, we have demanded the registration of an FIR against the factory owner, failing which a massive stir will be launched in the village on January 15,” said Roman Brar, convenor of Sanjha Zira Morcha..

On Friday BKU (Krantikari) president Surjit Singh Phool joined the protesters at Mansurwal, along with hundreds of members of his union. Apart from Phool, members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee, BKU-Ugrahan, and various other farmer unions, under the umbrella of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, too turned up in large numbers to attend Rajveer’s bhog ceremony. A number of contractual employees union had also turned up on Friday to attend the bhog ceremony.

Most of the farm leaders who took to the stage to address the gathering during the day, equated the current protest against the liquor unit with the farmers’ fight against the three contentious farm laws at Delhi borders. “Here we are protesting against our own state government, while at Delhi we were protesting against the BJP government. Only the names of political parties have changed, the struggle continues to remain the same.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Workplace Tour
Delhi Confidential: Workplace Tour
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
More from Chandigarh

Today Zira appears to have turned into another Singhu border,” said Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja, a member of Bhai Ghanyia Cancer Roko Society. He added,”If there is no pollution being spewed out by the liquor unit then how is the groundwater becoming toxic in this area? If everyone is following norms, then Punjab should be free from pollution. One needs to understand that our environment is the most precious thing for us and we must strive to protect it at all costs,” Chandbaja said.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 05:24 IST
Next Story

Nawanshahr organisation submits memorandum to MP Tewari, demands relief from ash problem

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close