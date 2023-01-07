Lodge FIR against liquor factory owner: protesters demand at Zira gathering

Thousands gathered at Zira’s Mansurwal village on Friday in response to a call given by various unions to mark the bhog ceremony of a 40-year-old man, who passed away due to a kidney failure last month, with protesters blaming a ‘polluting’ liquor factory in the village as the primary cause.

On Friday, leaders of Sanjha Zira Morcha — which has been spearheading a protest in the area since July last year — demanded the registeration of an FIR against the owner of the ‘polluting’ liquor factory in Mansurwal village, which he said caused the kidney problem of Rajveer Singh.

“The day Rajveer passed away, we had asked the administration to initiate a probe into the cause of death and its triggers. But they did not listen to us. So now, we have demanded the registration of an FIR against the factory owner, failing which a massive stir will be launched in the village on January 15,” said Roman Brar, convenor of Sanjha Zira Morcha..

On Friday BKU (Krantikari) president Surjit Singh Phool joined the protesters at Mansurwal, along with hundreds of members of his union. Apart from Phool, members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee, BKU-Ugrahan, and various other farmer unions, under the umbrella of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, too turned up in large numbers to attend Rajveer’s bhog ceremony. A number of contractual employees union had also turned up on Friday to attend the bhog ceremony.

Most of the farm leaders who took to the stage to address the gathering during the day, equated the current protest against the liquor unit with the farmers’ fight against the three contentious farm laws at Delhi borders. “Here we are protesting against our own state government, while at Delhi we were protesting against the BJP government. Only the names of political parties have changed, the struggle continues to remain the same.

Today Zira appears to have turned into another Singhu border,” said Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja, a member of Bhai Ghanyia Cancer Roko Society. He added,”If there is no pollution being spewed out by the liquor unit then how is the groundwater becoming toxic in this area? If everyone is following norms, then Punjab should be free from pollution. One needs to understand that our environment is the most precious thing for us and we must strive to protect it at all costs,” Chandbaja said.