Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

FIR against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh: Victim’s torn T-shirt seized, new charge added

Advocate Deepanshu Bansal said that Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC was added to the sexual harassment FIR against Sandeep Singh.

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. (Photo: Twitter/@flickersingh)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual harassment allegations made by a junior woman coach against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh took possession of her clothes, including a torn T-shirt, from her house on Saturday. The SIT also added an additional charge related to insulting the modesty of a woman to the FIR against Singh, the coach’s lawyer said.

In her complaint, the coach had alleged that Singh tore her T-shirt with an intent to ‘disrobe’ her at his residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 7 on July 1.

Later, an SIT member, Inspector Usha Devi, visited Singh’s house.

The coach’s advocate, Deepanshu Bansal, on Saturday questioned why Singh was not being arrested and said that Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the first information report (FIR) against Singh.

“Though we had demanded that attempt to rape charges be added, we were informed that Section 509 of the IPC was added in the FIR. The victim has been cooperating with the police. We want justice. We fail to understand why the police not arresting Sandeep Singh,” Bansal told The Indian Express.

“Investigation is on,” SIT head Deputy Superintendent of Police Palak Goel said when asked about the status of the police investigation.

“We do not want to take any legal action in a hasty manner. We want to collect maximum supportive and technical evidence against the suspect,” a police source said. The CCTV cameras and DVD seized from Singh’s house two days ago will be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Sector 36, for forensic examination, sources said.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 18:01 IST
