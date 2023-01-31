FIR filed against former BJP MLA, others in councillor suicide case

An FIR was registered against former BJP MLA K D Bhandari and a dozen other people on Monday in the Jalandhar Congress councillor (Sushil Kalia alias Vicky) suicide case.

Sushil Kalia died by suicide on Saturday during treatment in a private hospital after he swallowed some poisonous substance here. He was cremated on Monday only after the FIR was registered against those named in the suicide note. Police registered a case of abetment to suicide and under other relevant sections against Bhandari – former MLA from Jalandhar North constituency – and others.

The family of Sushil Kalia had refused to cremate his body till the FIR was registered against Bhandari and others. The family alleged that Sushil Kalia was a victim of dirty politics. Sitting Congress MLA from Jalandhar North Bawa Henry, district Congress president and former MLA Rajinder Beri and former MLA Sushil Rinku, among others, attended the cremation.

It is learnt that Bhandari has sent a mail to Punjab DGP making him aware of the entire episode and expressing trust in the police investigation in the case registered against him. Bhandari could not be reached.

The other accused have been identified as Rajkumar Sharma, Anju Sharma, Akshay Sharma, Akash Sharma, Jatindra Chopra, Ginni Chopra, all residents of Shiv Nagar, Rajan Sharja, his daughter Kritika, Ashwini, Vinod, all residents of Bhagat Singh Colony, Rakesh Malhotra, a resident Industrial Area, and Jai Mahendru. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Balwinder Singh confirmed the registration of FIR.

Further investigation is going on, he said.

Sushil Kalia is said to have taken the extreme step as he was quite tense following the registration of an FIR against him, his son and 18 others for embezzlement of a grant.

In his suicide note, the Congress councillor from ward number 64 had blamed Bhandari and others for his action. Last year, police had registered a case of corruption against Sushil Kalia, who was a close confidant of MLA Bawa Henry, his son Anshuman and relatives. Sushil Kalia and his family members were accused of misusing MLA funds. Sushil Kalia had taken bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the case, but his son did not get bail from the HC.

Advertisement

The matter reached the Supreme Court, but again there was no bail relief from the court.

MLA Bawa Henry had issued a grant of Rs 10 lakh each to six welfare societies in the Jalandhar North constituency, which is represented by Henry, from his MLA funds.