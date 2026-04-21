FIR filed over ‘misleading social media video’, Chandigarh Police initiates probe

FIR against Madhu Kishwar was filed by Chandigarh Police over a misleading social media video allegedly misidentifying PM Narendra Modi, triggering a probe.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigrahApr 21, 2026 02:32 PM IST
The FIR complaint also said the video was shared with the intent to harm the reputation of a constitutional authority and disturb public peace and tranquillity.The complaint also said the video was shared with the intent to harm the reputation of a constitutional authority and disturb public peace and tranquillity.(File Photo)
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Chandigarh Police has registered an FIR against Madhu Purnima Kishwar following a complaint alleging circulation of misleading and objectionable content on social media. The FIR against the academician and social activist was filed on Sunday.

According to police, the case was initiated on April 19, 2026, after Advocate Satinder Singh, a former councillor affiliated with the BJP in Chandigarh, filed a complaint.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that the social media handle associated with Kishwar shared a circulating video on X with “forged and misleading” captions. The post also included obscene text, falsely identifying the individual in the clip as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the complaint said.

Singh told The Indian Express that after coming across the video, he approached police seeking action against the social media handle. The complaint said the act involved “creating false electronic records using obscene words and phrases”, despite knowing that the posts were misleading.

The complaint also said the video was shared with the intent to harm the reputation of a constitutional authority and disturb public peace and tranquillity.

The complainant said the individual seen in the video is a travel vlogger and the original clip was shared from the account of the vlogger’s wife, who regularly posts updates about their activities online.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, Chandigarh Police said a case was registered at Sector-26 Police Station under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including Sections 196, 318, 336(1), 336(3), 336(4), 340, 353 and 356, along with Sections 66C, 66D and 67 of the Information Technology Act 2000. These provisions broadly relate to alleged offences involving false electronic records, obscenity, impersonation and other cyber violations.

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Police officials said notices will be issued to Kishwar who is reportedly based in Delhi. The FIR also names other social media handles that the complaint has mentioned.

As part of the preliminary inquiry, police also recorded statements of individuals linked to the original video.

The woman who uploaded the video said the person featured in the clip is her husband, police said. Police have also recorded the statements of her husband and another woman seen in the video.

Police maintained that the investigation is at an early stage and further action will be taken based on evidence gathered.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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