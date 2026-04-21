FIR filed over ‘misleading social media video’, Chandigarh Police initiates probe

The complaint also said the video was shared with the intent to harm the reputation of a constitutional authority and disturb public peace and tranquillity.(File Photo)

Chandigarh Police has registered an FIR against Madhu Purnima Kishwar following a complaint alleging circulation of misleading and objectionable content on social media. The FIR against the academician and social activist was filed on Sunday.

According to police, the case was initiated on April 19, 2026, after Advocate Satinder Singh, a former councillor affiliated with the BJP in Chandigarh, filed a complaint.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that the social media handle associated with Kishwar shared a circulating video on X with “forged and misleading” captions. The post also included obscene text, falsely identifying the individual in the clip as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the complaint said.