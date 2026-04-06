FIR, counter FIR filed in clash during basketball tournament

Police said that the first case was registered on the complaint of Shivansh of Kotkhai.

Shimla police Monday filed FIR and counter FIR after members of two basketball teams clashed during a tournament at Government College Kotkhai on March 25. At least seven people from both the groups got injured in the brawl. Police said the condition of all the injured people is stable.

Police said that the first case was registered on the complaint of Shivansh of Kotkhai. According to the complaint, an argument broke out during the sports meet, and later around 6 pm, more than a dozen persons allegedly reached his PG accommodation and assaulted him, causing injuries to his head and left arm.