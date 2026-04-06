FIR, counter FIR filed in clash during basketball tournament

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shimla police Monday filed FIR and counter FIR after members of two basketball teams clashed during a tournament at Government College Kotkhai on March 25. At least seven people from both the groups got injured in the brawl. Police said the condition of all the injured people is stable.
Police said that the first case was registered on the complaint of Shivansh of Kotkhai. According to the complaint, an argument broke out during the sports meet, and later around 6 pm, more than a dozen persons allegedly reached his PG accommodation and assaulted him, causing injuries to his head and left arm.
The suspects identified in the case are Rohit (19) of Sundernagar in Mandi, Mauryan (20) of Rajgarh in Sirmaur district, Sahil (19) of Karsog in Mandi, Abhay Thakur (19) of Sarkaghat in Mandi, Honey Rokta (23) of Theog in Shimla, Pankaj (19) of Dhatwal in Hamirpur, and Sahil Dhadwalia (21) of Dhatwal in Hamirpur.
In the second FIR, Mauryan, who currently resides in Shimla, alleged that following a verbal altercation during the basketball tournament, the accused allegedly assaulted him and his friends outside the college premises around 5 pm, causing injuries.
The suspects named in the second FIR are Sahil Rathore (20) of Jogindernagar in Mandi, Abhay Singh Rana (20) of Sarkaghat in Mandi, Ritansh (21) of Rampur Bushahr in Shimla, Shivansh (20) of Rampur Bushahr in Shimla, Shivansh Thakur (20) of Ghumarwin in Bilaspur, and Vikas (20) of Dharamshala in Kangra district.
“So far, we have not arrested any of the involved persons. The medical reports of all the injured suggest they received minor injuries. We have summoned and joined all the named persons in the two FIRs to join the investigation under Section 35(3) of the Bhartiya Nayay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023,” a police officer said.
The cross FIRs were registered at Kotkhai police station.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram