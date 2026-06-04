What is in the FIR against Bikram Singh Majithia?

Majithia has not made any public appearance or issued any statement since the registration of the FIR.

A copy of FIR No. 91 registered against senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former MLA Bikram Singh Majithia and his associates has finally been made available following directions from an Amritsar district court.

The court had on Wednesday ordered the police to provide a copy of the FIR within 24 hours, and the document was produced in compliance with that order.

The FIR names five persons as accused, including Majithia, and lists more than 50 others as supporters or unidentified persons.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on the morning of May 31, 2026, at around 11.30 am at Majitha police station. At the time, an accused identified as Jobanpreet Singh was in police custody and was being questioned by ASI Harpal Singh.