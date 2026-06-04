What is in the FIR against Bikram Singh Majithia?

Court-directed release of FIR reveals allegations of obstruction, intimidation and bid to free man in custody

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readChandigarhJun 4, 2026 10:25 PM IST
majithaMajithia has not made any public appearance or issued any statement since the registration of the FIR.
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A copy of FIR No. 91 registered against senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former MLA Bikram Singh Majithia and his associates has finally been made available following directions from an Amritsar district court.

The court had on Wednesday ordered the police to provide a copy of the FIR within 24 hours, and the document was produced in compliance with that order.

The FIR names five persons as accused, including Majithia, and lists more than 50 others as supporters or unidentified persons.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on the morning of May 31, 2026, at around 11.30 am at Majitha police station. At the time, an accused identified as Jobanpreet Singh was in police custody and was being questioned by ASI Harpal Singh.

The complaint alleges that Majithia, accompanied by some named associates and over 50 supporters, suddenly arrived at the police station complex. Police claim that Majithia and his group entered the station premises without legal permission and began searching for the person in custody in smaller groups. Despite attempts by police personnel to stop them, they allegedly entered various rooms and offices within the station, creating a tense atmosphere and disrupting routine police work.

The FIR further alleges that while searching for the detainee, the group reached the room where Jobanpreet Singh was being questioned. At that point, one of the accompanying persons allegedly pulled out a pistol and brandished it in an attempt to intimidate police personnel and exert pressure on them.

The report also states that a case file lying on a table was taken and some of its documents were torn. Police have alleged that attempts were made to free the person in custody, thereby interfering with the investigation.

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According to the FIR, the station house officer, the DSP of Majitha and other police officials reached the spot and intervened to regain control of the situation, foiling the alleged attempt to free the detainee.

The FIR invokes serious charges, including obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties, damaging official records, criminal intimidation, brandishing a weapon and disturbing public order. Police have initiated further investigation into the case.

Some of these charges can invite a prison term of up to seven years .

Majithia has not made any public appearance or issued any statement since the registration of the FIR.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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