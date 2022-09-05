scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

FIR against Warring, Khaira nothing but vendetta: Congress

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokespersons Arshpreet Khadial and Jaspreet Kalhon said, “the two Congress leaders had tweeted on the basis of the Facebook post shared by an AAP volunteer Ankit Saxena, the alleged AAP Media Manager”.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (File Photo)

Punjab Congress leadership on Sunday questioned the registration of an FIR against Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and the All India Kisan Congress Chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira, alleging “sheer vendetta”.

The party also asked “why the Aam Aadmi Party government had not dared to register a similar FIR against the BJP, which also had shared the same post, which the Congress leaders had shared and for which they had been slapped with an FIR”. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Congress spokespersons Arshpreet Khadial and Jaspreet Kalhon said, “the two Congress leaders had tweeted on the basis of the Facebook post shared by an AAP volunteer Ankit Saxena, the alleged AAP Media Manager”.

“If the letter is fake why did the government not register FIR against Saxena, who originally posted the letter with Arvind Kejriwal’s signatures?” Khadial asked, adding, “Saxena’s profile reads as social media manager of the AAP. If he is not the AAP media manager why the AAP is not denying it and registering an FIR against him for forgery”.

Khadial said, “Section 471 of the IPC says if the person knew the document was forged and nevertheless shared it as original, then it was forgery. But, here in this case how could anyone possibly know whether it was forged or original particularly when it had been posted on the page of a person describing himself as AAP Media Manager.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...Premium
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited

They added, “Since the AAP only feels threatened by the Congress, it has tried to implicate its leaders only.” Tracing “a pattern in filing complaints against their political opponents”, the Congress spokespersons alleged that “AAP gets its so-called leaders to complain. Earlier, they complained against Alka Lamba, Kumar Vishwas, Tejinder Bagga and others in a similar way.”

More from Chandigarh

The Congress leaders said “they had full faith in the judiciary and they will give a befitting reply to the AAP in the court”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 12:32:11 am
Next Story

Arshdeep spills & thrills; Rohit walks the stock-strike; Hooda does a Matrix Neo; Rizwan’s scramble-hit

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Premium
Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement