FIR against Warring, Khaira nothing but vendetta: Congress

Punjab Congress leadership on Sunday questioned the registration of an FIR against Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and the All India Kisan Congress Chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira, alleging “sheer vendetta”.

The party also asked “why the Aam Aadmi Party government had not dared to register a similar FIR against the BJP, which also had shared the same post, which the Congress leaders had shared and for which they had been slapped with an FIR”. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Congress spokespersons Arshpreet Khadial and Jaspreet Kalhon said, “the two Congress leaders had tweeted on the basis of the Facebook post shared by an AAP volunteer Ankit Saxena, the alleged AAP Media Manager”.

“If the letter is fake why did the government not register FIR against Saxena, who originally posted the letter with Arvind Kejriwal’s signatures?” Khadial asked, adding, “Saxena’s profile reads as social media manager of the AAP. If he is not the AAP media manager why the AAP is not denying it and registering an FIR against him for forgery”.

Khadial said, “Section 471 of the IPC says if the person knew the document was forged and nevertheless shared it as original, then it was forgery. But, here in this case how could anyone possibly know whether it was forged or original particularly when it had been posted on the page of a person describing himself as AAP Media Manager.”

They added, “Since the AAP only feels threatened by the Congress, it has tried to implicate its leaders only.” Tracing “a pattern in filing complaints against their political opponents”, the Congress spokespersons alleged that “AAP gets its so-called leaders to complain. Earlier, they complained against Alka Lamba, Kumar Vishwas, Tejinder Bagga and others in a similar way.”

The Congress leaders said “they had full faith in the judiciary and they will give a befitting reply to the AAP in the court”.