Punjab: FIR against private hospital in Mohali for ‘overcharging’

The district police Friday registered an FIR against a private hospital for allegedly overcharging from Covid-19 patients.

The case was registered after the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan had written to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh to take action against the management of Mountstar Hospital in Sector 69

The SSP confirmed the development, adding that the case was registered at Phase VIII police station.

The DC wrote that during the inquiry conducted by a three-member committee headed by Mohali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jagdeep Sehgal, it was found that the hospital flouted the norms of treating the people as per the guidelines of Punjab government and unethical sale of Remdesivir injection had also come to light.

Police registered the case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.