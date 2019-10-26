FIR against immigration firms for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

The Chandigarh Police registered three FIRs against two immigration firms and one man for cheating people on the pretext of sending them abroad on a study visa and work visas respectively on Friday. The firms include Airwings Aviation Academy Empire Overseas in Zirakpur and Prime Consulting Firm in Sector 35. The third FIR was registered against one Deepak Bakshi, who runs his immigration business in Sector 9.

Monika of Sector 49C reported that she had approached Airwings Aviation academy in Novemeber 2017 for a study visa for her younger brother, Vishal, who wanted to go Canada. In her complaint to the police, she stated, “Pankaj, Fatema, Abhishek and Neha, wife of Abhishek, cheated her of Rs 3.50 lakh. The four had promised to provide me the student visa for my brother but they failed. While I was pursuing the matter with the accused, the accused were luring at least half a dozen more clients. The total cheated amount can be more than Rs 20 lakh.”

Police said Monika attached all relevant documents including the online and RTGS money transactions in the account of Airwings Aviation Academy.

Meanwhile, Dev Kumar, a manager with Prime Consulting immigration firm in Sector 35, was booked for duping a Nepalese man of Rs 1.45 lakh on the pretext of providing him a work visa for Dubai. Sanjiv Kumar Yadav of Sunsari district in Nepal had paid the money to Dev Kumar in August, 2018 and was assured about the work visa. Police said that when Sanjiv Kumar tried to take his money back, Dev Kumar shut the office and disappeared.

He is yet to arrested.

In another case, Amarjit Singh of Mohali lodged the FIR against Deepak Bakshi for preparing a fake bank statement showing huge amount of money in his son’s account. Due to this, his son’s VISA was rejected by the US embassy. Police said Amarjit Singh’s son’s VISA was approved by the US embassy but got cancelled at the last stage. Amarjit Singh only came to know about the reason of the rejection when one of his relatives studied all the documents.

Amarjit Singh reported Deepak Bakshi had prepared the bank statement of his son without consulting him.